﻿
0

Prep Boys Soccer: Central Defeats Cascade

Central defeated Cascade 1-0 on Thursday.

Central defeated Cascade 1-0 on Thursday. Photo by Lukas Eggen.

By Lukas Eggen

As of Friday, September 15, 2017

INDEPENDENCE – Central’s boys soccer team found itself in a battle against Cascade on Thursday evening with the Panthers scoring a 1-0 victory.

The Panthers came into the match undefeated and scoring three or more goals its last three matches.

“What’s worked well for us early on is our passing,” coach Joe Orozco said. “We’ve been creating spaces and moving to spaces without the ball.”

Cascade largely eliminated those spaces.

“Cascade is a pretty tough team and didn’t give us that space, Orozco said. “We pretty much had to play their game.”

Forced out of their comfort zone, the Panthers adjusted – and it showed. Central had numerous scoring opportunities throughout the second half – and a goal from junior Javier Puente proved to be the game-winner.

“We learned if your game plan isn’t working, if you play with your heart and your mind, you can still win,” Orozco said.

Central (5-0 overall) plays at La Salle on Thursday at 7 p.m.

For more, see next week’s edition of the Itemizer-Observer.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿
﻿
﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)