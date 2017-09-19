Dallas School Board Approves Contracts

DALLAS — The Dallas School Board approved three-year contracts with its teachers and classified employee unions on Sept. 11.

The contracts with Dallas Education Association (certified teachers) and the Dallas chapter of Oregon School Employees Association (classified) are effective from July 1 through June 30, 2020.

Both employee groups have salary increases in each of the three years of contracts. For teachers, the increases are 2.5 percent in 2017-18, 3 percent in 2018-19, and 3.5 percent in 2019-2020. Classified staff negotiated with the district increases of 3 percent (2017-18), 3.25 percent (2018-19) and 3.5 percent (2019-2020).

In other business: Debbie MacLean, the district’s business manager, said the 2016-17 school year will have less carry-over funding than originally thought. She said the initial “ending fund balance” projection was at $1.9 million. MacLean said the final number will be about $300,000 lower, at about $1.6 million.

She said the reduction is a combination of about $200,000 less revenue and $100,000 in higher-than-projected expenses, mostly in salary. About $60,000 in lower revenue affects the special education program, New Options, for sixth through 12th grade.

MacLean said there may be more minor changes.

“We still have a few reconciliations to do, but we are very close to being final,” she said. “Looking at the current year, we are on track.”

The board denied a complaint filed against an employee at a special meeting on Sept. 5.

The board also directed Superintendent Michelle Johnstone to arrange for Breakthrough Coach training for herself, her administrative secretary, all building principals and their administrative secretaries, and members of the board.

The Breakthrough Coach program is geared toward school administrators and designed to help them become more efficient and effective leaders, according to the program’s website.

The complaint was discussed in closed session under Oregon Revised Statute 192.660 (2)(b), which states: “To consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing.”