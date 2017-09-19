Last Chance For Eclipse Stamps

DALLAS — Thursday is the deadline to get an exclusive pictorial cancellation stamp to celebrate the Great American Eclipse that occurred on Aug. 21.

The Dallas Post Office offered the stamp is designed by Dallas City letter carrier John McMillian and city of Dallas employee Jeremy Teal.

Anyone can bring a postcard or envelope with first-class postage and have a postal employee mark it with the commemorative pictorial cancellation. Postmaster Tina Smith said if you are mailing the letter or postcard to someone outside of Dallas, to bring an additional envelope, or the special cancellation will be marred with a Portland cancellation, as all mail goes through Portland for processing.

For that reason, these special cancellations are not available if dropped in a regular mailbox, even if it is within the Dallas ZIP code.

People may enclose stamped envelopes or postcards to Darkside Station, Special Cancellation, 768 SW Church St., Dallas OR 97338, with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to return the materials. Mailed requests must be received at the Dallas Post Office by Thursday.

For more information: Tina Smith, 503-831-0503.