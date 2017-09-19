INDEPENDENCE — A murder is planned for Monday night at Independence Grill.

Independence Downtown Association stands to gain from the event.

An original dinner theater play, written by IDA president Marilyn Morton, will present attendees with a choice of prime rib, herb-crusted chicken, or a vegetarian main course and plenty of action in between.

Morton set the scene in 1919.

“It’s a party to lament (or celebrate): the coming of Prohibition,” Morton said. “The action features the (staged) murder of a real historic character.”

Being the “Hop Capital of the World” at the time, the residents of Independence are understandably a bit grumpy about the idea of prohibition, but trying to keep a stiff upper lip about it — perhaps the local establishments can serve tea instead?

Morton will take participants through a delightful two-hours of adventure, coupled with handmade food prepared by Independence Grill.

Each table will have an advertisement of a business that existed in 1919.

Guests are asked to take on the persona of the business owners — cast members may interact with them accordingly, Morton said.

The experience begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50, with half of the proceeds going to IDA.

Tickets must be purchased by Saturday.