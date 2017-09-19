News In Brief

Ghost walk, scarecrow contest Friday

INDEPENDENCE — The Hop & Heritage Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, is taking a year hiatus because of a lack of volunteers to organize the annual event celebrating the history of Independence as the “Hop Capital of the World.”

But that doesn’t mean other events traditionally held around the festival are canceled. The annual Ghost Walk is still on for Friday, with tours starting every 15 minutes from 6 to 7 p.m. The tour is free, with donations welcome.

The Independence Public Library will host a the annual scarecrow contest, another event traditionally associated with the Hop & Heritage Festival, but going on without the festival.

The annual contest will be Friday. Entries must be turned in by 6 p.m. For more information: ci.independence.or.us/library.

Curves celebrates milestone

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Curves International Inc. is celebrating its 25th birthday during the month of September.

Curves of Monmouth/Independence, located at 155 C St., Independence, will mark the occasion by offering a number of promotions and events:

Those include an in-club party and special workouts on Sept. 28. Nonmembers can join for 25 cents to celebrate the day. The party begins at 5:30 p.m.

The first 25 members who join Curves through Sept. 27 can join for free with the purchase of an annual membership.

Follow Curves on Facebook for giveaways and more information.

Community fund names Hatfield Fellow

GRAND RONDE — The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and Spirit Mountain Community Fund selected Karlen Yallup as the 2017-18 Hatfield Fellow.

Yallup, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, is a graduate of the University of Idaho, where she received a double bachelor of science degree in forest resources and fire ecology and management.

The Mark O. Hatfield Fellowship was established in 1998 as a tribute to Sen. Hatfield.

The Hatfield Fellow goes to a highly motivated and capable Native American who will intern in a congressional office for eight months.

This year’s Fellow will serve in Sen. Ron Wyden’s office.

Yallup will begin her fellowship in November Yallup plans to attend law school in 2018.

For more information: www.thecommunityfund.com.

Indy skate park meeting Monday

INDEPENDENCE — A design meeting for an Independence Skate Park will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Event Center in City Hall, 555 S. Main St., Independence. Enter from the rear of the building.

Pizza will be provided.

For more information: www.dreamlanskateparks.com.

Mid-Valley Quilt Guild holds sale

SALEM — The Mid-Valley Quilt Guild, which includes members in Polk County, hosts the Stash N Go Sale Saturday.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center in Salem, 4090 Commercial St. SE, Salem.

Crafting and sewing materials will be on sale, including fabric scrap book supplies, partially completed projects and a few finished projects. A stand-up quilt frame will be offered.