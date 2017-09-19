Pedee News

The Pedee campus of the Luckiamute Valley Charter School is getting a facelift. New siding was put on this summer, plus a number of other upgrades were made, including adding insulation and new furnaces. While the school is waiting to get its final coat of paint, white with black trim, it is looking pretty with a gold primer. Teacher Daniel Shimek said that this year there are close to 60 5th-8th graders. Christy Wilkins is the executive director of the school and Steve Diehl is the principle, as well as a teacher. The kids are having a car wash on Saturday at the Bridgeport Campus, so help them out while having your car washed.

Dave and Suzanne have been spending time in Redmond for several weekends, helping son Derek and his wife Ashley prepare their 12-acre home site for building. They were hoping to get their house built this fall, but digging through rock to get electricity and water in is slowing down the process. Derek is in his third year of teaching agriculture and Ashley is a rep for Ariat, who sells western clothing and boots.

Pedee Church is sponsoring a 4-H club this year for grade schoolers, and had the first meeting on September 10. The kids will have a wide choice of projects to choose from, including raising animals, learning to sew and cook, and doing art, archery, and photography. The group does need help from knowledgeable adults on these subjects, so if you can help in any way, they would appreciate it. Their next meeting will be at the church on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. It’s never too late to join.