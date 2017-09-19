Preserving History

MONMOUTH — The annual Heritage Auto and Ag Show returns to downtown Monmouth on Saturday, followed by an old-fashioned tractor pull on Sunday.

Check it out Check it out What: The Heritage Auto and Ag Show. When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Where: Monmouth Main Street Park. Admission: For those wanting to show, $10 and a can of food. For those wanting to admire the cars, free. Of note: This year, the show will feature a 1907 Haulsman, and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mercury. The Heritage Tractor and Truck pulls begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday. For more information: heritageautoandagshows.com.

“The whole show is dedicated to preserving our auto and ag heritage and those who made it,” said Paul Pfnister, one of the organizers of the event. “One of the highlight vehicles is a 1907 Haulsman, extremely rare, there’s just a few of them left.”

The Haulsman doesn’t have a steering wheel, Pfnister said.

“You have to steer it with a tiller, and it rides on buggy wheels,” he said. “It’s incredible to look at. The people who have the car are the third owners. It was in the same family for 70 years.”

In addition to the old Haulsman, the show will celebrate the Mercury Cougar, which turns 50 this year.

“We’ve got very unique Cougars coming,” Pfnister said.

For exhibitors, the show is $10 and a can of food.

Part of the proceeds benefit the Jerry Bigler Automotive Scholarship Fund, which helps pay for a young person who will graduate or who has graduated in the last year form a Central or Salem-Keizer school who wants to pursue an education in automotive technology.

Pfnister said he would also consider Dallas applicants.

The show is family friendly, Pfnister said.

“Some of the cars we have coming, you won’t see in other places, especially the younger generation can see things they may never see again,” he said.

