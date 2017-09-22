Parking Lot Accident Claims Life Of Dallas Woman

DALLAS – A Dallas woman has died following an accident that occurred in the Dallas Safeway parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dallas officers were called to investigate the collision. According to police, a pickup moving through the parking lot struck at least two vehicles before stopping against a third vehicle.

Susan Matthies, 69, was apparently in the path of the pickup and adjacent to the second vehicle when she was struck, police said. She was taken to Salem Hospital by Dallas medics with life-threatening injuries. Matthies died late Thursday night, police said.

The driver of the pickup, an adult male who is a resident of the Dallas area, was transported to Salem Health West Valley with injuries that were not life-threatening. He is cooperating with the investigation, police said.



Dallas PD is being assisted by the Oregon State Police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.



For more information on the accident, see the Sept. 27 I-O.