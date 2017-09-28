Booster Club To Kick Off Turf Project

DALLAS — The Dallas Booster Club will kick off its turf field fundraising drive Friday at 5 p.m. at Dallas High School.

Fundraising efforts have been underway for months, but Friday will mark the official beginning of the drive.

The event starts in the DHS gym. RSVP to RSVP@dhsboosterclub.org.

Dyan August and Jim Boutin will speak about field turf. A light dinner will be served at 5:50 p.m.

Those in attendance will get free admission and special reserved seating to the Central vs. Dallas football game. The August family will perform the coin toss at the game. Guests, booster club supporters, past athletes and state championships will be honored during halftime.

William McNutt said about $375,000 of pledged money and in-kind work had been raised so far.

The Booster Club has a goal of raising $850,000 in cash and in-kind work by April 2018 to have the field turf installed in time for the 2018-19 school year.