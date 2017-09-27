Fc Volleyball Wins Two

FALLS CITY — Falls City’s volleyball team won two of three matches. The Mountaineers defeated C.S. Lewis 25-9, 25-20, 25-7 on Sept. 20 and Siletz Valley 25-22, 25-19, 12-25, 16-25, 15-12 on Monday.

“The girls are working hard and steadily improving their physical and mental toughness,” coach Roxi Barnhart said.

Falls City (4-6 overall) played Perrydale Tuesday after press time. The Mountaineers host Crosshill Christian Thursday at 6 p.m. before playing at Livingstone Adventist Tuesday at 6 p.m.