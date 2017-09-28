Four Fatal Car Crashes Affect Polk County

Crash on James Howe is fatal

DALLAS — A Dallas man was killed on Sept. 15 in an early morning single-vehicle collision on James Howe Road.

The crash occurred between 5 and 5:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of James Howe Road, said Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton. He said the driver and lone occupant of a Toyota Corolla, Jeremy Colley, 24, drove off the road and collided with a tree. The car landed down a driveway off the road.

“There’s no apparent cause,” Garton said.

Garton said the crash wasn’t called in until about 6:30 a.m. Colley was declared dead at the scene.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to correct errors.

Grand Ronde residents injured in Hwy 18 crash

OTIS — Grand Ronde residents were injured and one person died in a multi-car crash on Highway 18 near Otis on Sept. 19.

At about 3:45 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash on the highway near North Deer Drive in Lincoln County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a dark green 1995 Eagle Talon was westbound on Highway 18 at about milepost 4 when, for unknown reasons, it drifted into the oncoming eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2016 red Ford Explorer, according to OSP.

A white 1993 Subaru Legacy, which was following the Talon, was struck by the Talon as it spun back into the westbound lane. A secondary crash occurred at the scene after a westbound Kia Sedan struck a stopped Chevy Cavalier a few yards from the original crash.

The driver of the Talon was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the driver is withheld pending family notification. The driver of the Ford, Robert James, 68, and his passenger Barbara James, 67, both residents of Grand Ronde, were transported to a Lincoln City area hospital with minor injuries.

Continued from Page 1A

The driver of the Subaru, Anjali Singh, 25, of Lincoln City was not injured.

Use of a controlled substance by the deceased is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

The highway was closed for about three hours. Oregon Department of Transportation workers established a detour. OSP was assisted on scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, North Lincoln Fire Department, ODOT, and Pac West Ambulance.

Dallas woman killed in accident at Safeway

DALLAS — A Dallas woman has died following an accident the occurred in the Dallas Safeway parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dallas officers were called to investigate the collision. According to police, a pickup moving through the parking lot struck at least two vehicles before stopping against a third vehicle.

Susan Matthies, 69, was apparently in the path of the pickup and adjacent to the second vehicle when it was struck, police said. She was taken to Salem Hospital by Dallas medics with life threatening injuries. She died late Thursday night, police said.

The driver of the pickup, an adult male who is a resident of the Dallas area, was transported to Salem Health West Valley with injuries that were not life-threatening. He is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Dallas Police Department still is investigating and additional information will be released when available. Dallas PD is being assisted by the Oregon State Police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.



Riddell Road accident kills two

MONMOUTH — A Dallas man and Western Oregon University freshman were killed Friday night in a head-on collision.

At about 7:50 p.m., Polk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision near the corner of Riddell and Whiteaker roads north of Monmouth.

Sheriff Mark Garton said the driver of a 2007 Acura was headed northbound on Riddell Road when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2017 Volvo head-on.

The driver of the Acura, Jacob Bailey, 24, of Dallas, and the driver of the Volvo, Elizabeth Hoke, 18, of Silverton, were both killed and pronounced dead at the scene.



“(Bailey) was ejected from the vehicle and ended up in a creek,” Garton said.

Hoke was due to start her freshman year at WOU on Monday, Garton said.

Garton said the investigation into the accident continues, but the crash reconstruction indicates the Acura was traveling at a high rate of speed. The road was closed until 2 a.m. Saturday for the investigation.

Oregon State Police, Polk County Fire No. 1 and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office on the scene.