Perrydale Roundup: Football Defeats Mckenzie

FINN ROCK — Perrydale’s football team defeated McKenzie 76-14 on Friday.

Running back Cooper Butler rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns. Josh Crawford recorded 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback David Domes threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Dustin Silver scored two touchdowns, including a 95-yard fumble recovery.

Butler had 14 tackles on defense. J.J. Avila recorded 11 tackles and one interception.

Perrydale hosts Dufur Friday at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL FALLS TO CROSSHILL CHRISTIAN: Perrydale’s volleyball squad lost to Crosshill Christian 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 on Sept. 19.

The Pirates played Falls City Tuesday after press time. Perrydale hosts Livingstone Adventist Thursday at 6 p.m. and Jewell Monday at 5 p.m.