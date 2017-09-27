Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

—

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Charlotte A. Roberts, 52, of Dallas, in the 100 block of SE Walnut Ave. on Sept. 20 on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and supplying contraband (methamphetamine).

Darlene J. Stroud, 54, of Dallas, in the 100 block of W. Ellendale Ave. on Sept. 20 on a charge of prohibited exposure -- urinating in a parking lot.

Carissa L. Garcia, 27, of Dallas, in the 1400 block of SW Hill Street on Sept. 20 on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and physical harassment.

Brody M. Broyles, 18, of Dallas, in the 500 block of E. Ellendale Ave. on Thursday on a probation violation.

Carol A. Zurlinden, 57, of Dallas, in the 300 block of NE Kings Valley Highway on Thursday on a charge of third-degree theft -- shoplifting.

Benjamin L. Benson, 29, of Dallas, in the 800 block of Main Street on Friday on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.

John A. Day, 43, of Dallas, in the 1000 block of SW Oregon Ave. on Saturday on failure to appear warrant out of Clackamas County.

Jay S. Freilinger, 28, of Keizer, at the corner of SE Uglow Ave. and SE Ash Street on Sunday on a charge of failure to carry or present a driver’s license.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Christopher Thomas Springs, 29, of Dallas, in the 0-99 block of Deann Dr. on Saturday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and second-degree criminal mischief – vandalism.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Jialin Wang, 22, of Monmouth, at Monmouth Ave. N. and Church St. W. on Sept. 17 for DUII.