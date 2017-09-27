Quick Hits

Cross Creek men’s club results
DALLAS — Cross Creek’s men’s club results for Sept. 19:
Low gross/low net
Gross: 1, Bill Karjala, 39; 2 (tie), Wayne Weathers, Jim Schroeder, Lee Taylor and Kevin O’Brien.
Net: 1, Lynn Hurt, 31; 2 (tie), Darrel Smedstad, Eldon Rivers, Larry Hatcher and Jack Duncan, 34; 6 (tie), Rich Dominick and Greg Fisher, 35.
Sept. 24
Progressive tees
Gross: 1, Lee Gameny, 76; 2 (tie), Bill Karjala and Bob McCleery, 77.
Net: 1, Al Fahlman, 60; 2, Pat Farrell, 67; 3 (tie), Kevin O’Brien and Lynn Hurt, 68; 5, Ken Dankenbring, 69.
Bowling league results
DALLAS — Super Senior Bowling League results.
Standings
Senior Moments: 8-4
Cherry Pickers: 8-4
High scratch game (men): Terry Casper, 221
High scratch game (women): Pat Ghormley, 183
High handicap game (men): Terry Smith, 292
High handicap game (women): Debbie Cates, 246
Scratch series (men): Dennis Fritz, 558
Scratch series (women): Sherrie Johnson, 469
Handicap series (men): Terry Smith, 691
Handicap series (women): Debbie Cates, 678.
Falls City football defeats Lowell
FALLS CITY — Falls City’s football team defeated Lowell 60-12 on Friday. Stats were not available as of press time.
The Mountaineers host Alsea Friday at 7 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment