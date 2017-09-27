﻿
Quick Hits

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report

As of Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Cross Creek men’s club results

DALLAS — Cross Creek’s men’s club results for Sept. 19:

Low gross/low net

Gross: 1, Bill Karjala, 39; 2 (tie), Wayne Weathers, Jim Schroeder, Lee Taylor and Kevin O’Brien.

Net: 1, Lynn Hurt, 31; 2 (tie), Darrel Smedstad, Eldon Rivers, Larry Hatcher and Jack Duncan, 34; 6 (tie), Rich Dominick and  Greg Fisher, 35.

Sept. 24

Progressive tees

Gross: 1, Lee Gameny, 76; 2 (tie), Bill Karjala and Bob McCleery, 77.

Net: 1, Al Fahlman, 60; 2, Pat Farrell, 67; 3 (tie), Kevin O’Brien and Lynn Hurt, 68; 5, Ken Dankenbring, 69.

Bowling league results

DALLAS — Super Senior Bowling League results.

Standings

Senior Moments: 8-4

Cherry Pickers: 8-4

High scratch game (men): Terry Casper, 221

High scratch game (women): Pat Ghormley, 183

High handicap game (men): Terry Smith, 292

High handicap game (women): Debbie Cates, 246

Scratch series (men): Dennis Fritz, 558

Scratch series (women): Sherrie Johnson, 469

Handicap series (men): Terry Smith, 691

Handicap series (women): Debbie Cates, 678.

Falls City football defeats Lowell

FALLS CITY — Falls City’s football team defeated Lowell 60-12 on Friday. Stats were not available as of press time.

The Mountaineers host Alsea Friday at 7 p.m.

