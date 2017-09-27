Sports Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Boys soccer: Central at Mountainside, 7:30 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 6 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Falls City, 6 p.m.

Volleyball: Central at Silverton, 6 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 6 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Falls City, 6 p.m. Livingstone Adventist at Perrydale, 6 p.m. Western Oregon at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Football: Central at Dallas, 7 p.m. Alsea at Falls City, 7 p.m. Dufur at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Boys soccer: St. Helens at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Cross-country: Central at Woahink Lake XC Invitational, TBA. Dallas at Nike Portland XC Invite, TBA. Western Oregon at Charles Bowles Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Football: Western Oregon at Azusa Pacific, 6 p.m.

Volleyball: Western Oregon at Western Washington, 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer: Seattle Pacific at Western Oregon, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 2

Volleyball: Jewell at Perrydale, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

Boys soccer: Silverton at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Central at Silverton, 6 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: South Albany at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 6 p.m. Falls City at Livingstone Adventist, 6 p.m. Western Oregon at Concordia, 7 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change