Wou Roundup: Soccer Ties Montana State, Billings

Western Oregon's women's soccer team tied Montana State, Billings on Saturday.

Western Oregon's women's soccer team tied Montana State, Billings on Saturday. Photo by Lukas Eggen.

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report

As of Wednesday, September 27, 2017

MONMOUTH — A goal with just minutes left in regulation allowed Western Oregon University’s women’s soccer team to earn a tie against Montana State, Billings on Saturday morning.

The Yellowjackets took the lead in the first half, scoring in the 23rd minute.

The score remained 1-0 until the 88th minute, when WOU junior Meli Cortez scored to tie the game at 1.

The Wolves lost to Northwest Nazarene 2-0 on Thursday. Western Oregon played Concordia Tuesday after press time. WOU (1-5-1 overall, 0-2-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) hosts Seattle Pacific Saturday at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL DROPS TWO: Western Oregon’s volleyball squad pushed No. 16 Northwest Nazarene to the brink before falling 16-25, 22-25, 28-26, 25-16, 15-11 on Thursday.

Senior Alisha Bettinson had 23 kills and one block. Junior Mariella Vandenkooy recorded 10 kills and two blocks.

The Wolves also lost to Central Washington 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 on Saturday. WOU (5-6 overall, 1-3 GNAC) plays at Simon Fraser Thursday at 7 p.m., at Western Washington Saturday at 7 p.m. and at Concordia Tuesday at 7 p.m.

MEN’S XC PLACES SECOND: Western Oregon’s men’s cross-country team placed second at the San Francisco Invitational on Friday. The women finished fifth.

Senior David Ribich took first in the men’s race, finishing the 8-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 47.0 seconds. Junior Dustin Nading finished seventh in 25:20.6; junior Tyler Jones placed 11th in 25:35.9; senior Josh Dempsey took 12th in 25:36.5; and sophomore Stephen Fey took 19th in 25:48.7.

Senior Kennedy Rufener led the women’s team with a sixth-place finish. She completed the 6-kilometer course in 21:54.4. Senior Suzanne Van De Grift placed 22nd in 23:02.5; sophomore Cassie McKinney took 32nd in 23:23.4; junior Olivia Woods finished in 50th in 24:35.6; and freshman Isabelle Tinglestad took 51st in 24:26.0.

WOU will compete at the Charles Bowles Invite at Bush Park in Salem Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

