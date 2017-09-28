News In Brief

Madrona Park work commences today

MONMOUTH — The xeriscape planting project at Madrona Park had been delayed. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday (today) starting at noon. Help is needed to spread bark. Shovels, racks and wheelbarrows would be appreciated, said Mark Fancey, community development director.

“If you can swing by after work, we may still be out there,” he said.

Fresh apple cider at Brunk House

POLK COUNTY — The annual apple cider making event at the Harrison and Emily Brunk Home will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tours will be available. Fresh apple cider will be for sale at $5 per gallon. Various apple desserts will also be available.

The house is at 5705 Salem-Dallas Highway between Highway 51 and Oak Grove Road just before the Restlawn Cemetery.

For more information: Polk County Society and Museum, 503-623-6251.