Prep Football: Central Hangs On To Beat Dallas

DALLAS -- It was an ending fit for a rivalry.

With Central's football team leading 21-14 late in the fourth quarter, Dallas' offense was on the move.

The Dragons had the ball on the Panthers' 8-yard line with less than a minute to go and two timeouts. Dallas called a run play that advanced to the 1-yard line when Central defensive back Isaiah Abraham stripped the ball to clinch the victory for the Panthers.

The game was a back-and-forth affair from the get go.

Central opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown from Hunter Chase in the first quarter. Dallas answered with a touchdown pass to Tristian DeVries to pull within 7-6 in the second quarter. The Panthers would extend their lead before the half thanks to a 30-yard touchdown pass to Abraham.

After a Dallas fumble to open the second half, Central took a 21-6 lead after a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Cable.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Jaret Stewart at the end of the third quarter pulled Dallas to within 21-14.

Central improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Mid-Willamette Conference play. The Dragons fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in MWC play.

For more, see next week's issue of the Itemizer-Observer.