Community calendar

Anna Alavardo, 1 year, 3 months, (center) dressed with fairy wings for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Independence Health and Rehab center. Her cousin, Patricia Alavardo, coached her on what to do and held her until it was time to pick up eggs. Hundreds of children and their parents attended the hunt. Kids had a chance to win Easter baskets and other prizes, while enjoying cookies and punch with residents and staff of the center. Kids were set loose on the lawn in waves, sorted by age group. This was the first year the center has separated kids by ages for its egg hunt. The weather cooperated Saturday morning to make hunts throughout the county beautiful. Emily Mentzer/Itemizer-Observer

As of Tuesday, April 3, 2018

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

Monmouth Business Association — 7:30 a.m., Monmouth Public Library. A meeting of business people, the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce director, and city officials. 503-751-0147.

Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Open to children pre-kindergarten and younger with parent/adult. Mondays through Thursdays. Free.

Senior meals — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Free, but $3 donation suggested. RSVP. DALLAS: LaCreole Manor, 204 SW Walnut St., 503-623-6232. MONMOUTH: Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St.

Scrabble with Betty — 1 p.m., Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence. Scrabble games first Wednesday of every month. Free; refreshments and prizes available. 503-551-7687 or 503-838-1811.

Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

Yarning for Others — 3 to 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. Knitters and crocheters gather to make clothing and accessories for those in need on the first Wednesday of every month. 503-689-7222.

Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Karen Freeman, 503-871-4172.

Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice — coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Dallas Lions Club — Noon, Pressed Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas. Everyone welcome. 503-623-8121.

Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, 186 SE Mill St., Dallas. 503-399-0599.

Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

Polk Community Free Clinic — 7 to 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Free medical and mental health care for uninsured and underinsured. Held on the first and fourth Saturday of the month. 503-990-8772.

Monmouth Senior Center All-You-Can-Eat Community Breakfast — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Cost: $6, adults; $3, children younger than 12. 503-838-5678.

Rickreall Grange Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (99W), Rickreall. Multiple vendors. Also selling fresh-baked goods. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. 503-623-8289.

The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.

Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

Polk Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway (99W), Rickreall. Admission: $1; children 12 and younger, free. Early admission from 6 to 9 a.m. is $5. 503-428-8224.

Rickreall Grange Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (99W), Rickreall. Multiple vendors. Also selling fresh-baked goods. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. 503-623-8289.

MONDAY, APRIL 9

Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

Caregiver Connection — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (conference room immediately inside the front entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.

Free Blood Pressure Checks — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Falls City Methodist Church, 242 North Main St., Falls City. Free. 503-787-3371. (Second, third and fourth Tuesdays)

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.

Toastmasters — 6 to 7 p.m., Pressed Coffee & Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

Polk County Republican Women — 11:30 a.m., Murphy’s Restaurant, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. No-host lunch available; everyone welcome. 503-623-5759.

Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

