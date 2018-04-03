Community notebook

Cherry Pie Road Race returns

The Cherry Pie Road Race, part of the Willamette Valley Classics Tour, will return to Independence on Saturday with races starting at 9:30 a.m. from downtown.

The race is the second for the year in the classics tour.

For more information: zone5promotions.com/events.

Lions Club presents crab feed

The Central Lions Club will present an all-you-can-eat crab feed from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 28 at Eola Hills Winery, 501 S. Pacific Highway, Rickreall.

Dinner includes crab, baked beans, coleslaw and garlic bread. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $40 per person, and are going fast to this event.

For more information: Dori, 503-881-9567, or Steve, 503-930-8365.

Oldtime Fiddlers play at fairgrounds

The Oregon Oldtime Fiddler’s Association will gather at the Polk County Fairgrounds for its annual convention Thursday through Saturday.

Musicians playing fiddles, guitars, banjos, mandolins and upright bass will gather for the event. Two events are open to the public.

On Friday from 6 to 8:45 p.m., the association will host “An Evening with the Fiddlers.” The concert will include about 20 short performances from state fiddle contest winners to some of our newest and youngest members. The youth musicians will open the show at 6, and also appear at 7:30. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth.

“Dancing to oldtime music” will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Come dance to about seven different bands, who will play everything from waltzes to jigs to hoedowns to polkas. Admission is $3 per person or $5 per couple. Non-dancers also welcome.

Craft with a Cop at Monmouth library

To kick off April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, children and their guardians are invited to Craft with a Cop, hosted by the Monmouth Public Library.

Children may create crafts, hear stories and play games with Monmouth police officers. Wear blue to support the cause.

Snacks provided.

Sign up for art class by Tuesday

Ash Creek Arts Center will host beginning drawing with Brynn Carter. The four-week class begins April 18. Registration is due Tuesday.

The class will help participants learn to draw realistically. No experience necessary. Cost is $130 and includes materials.

For more information: ashcreekarts.org.

Birdwatch at Luckiamute

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a spring bird walk from 8 a.m. to noon on April 14 at Luckiamute State Natural Area — North — on Buena Vista Road in Albany.

The park is on the border of Polk and Linn counties.

Local bird expert Joel Geier will lead the stroll along the North Loop Trail. From the iconic gallery forest habitat to lush meadows filled with camas blooms, the landscapes of the natural area harbor a diversity of bird life. Birdwatchers will “hunt” for red-breasted sapsuckers, screech owls, red-eyed vireos, and listen for the song of the varied thrush.

The $10 registration fee includes a bag lunch from Ovenbird Bakery.

Register at luckiamutelwc.org.

Make personalized journals at class

The Ash Creek Arts Center will host its First Thursday adult class series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the center, 331 S. Monmouth St., Independence.

The free class is intended for adults only. Space is limited.

This month’s class will create personalized art journals from cover to cover using old, hard-backed books to create a simple string binding with four signatures of pages.

The class is made possible by a grant from Oregon Arts Commission.

For more information: ashcreekarts.org.

Indy Friends to host book sale

The Independence Friends of the Library will host its spring book sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Friends of the Library bookstore, 331 S. Monmouth St., Independence. Hard-cover books and soft-cover ones will be available, as well as DVDs and other items.

Also at the library, Wednesday (today) is Scrabble with Betty, so bring your best spelling and join in a friendly game of Scrabble.

Family story time is Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., packed with stories, songs, finger-plays, crafts and more. The program is designed to meet the needs of children aged 3 to 5, though all are welcome.

Chess Club is Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

Medical screenings on Saturday

The Polk Community Free Clinic, the Lions Club and Central Vision are partnering for free medical screenings from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, in Dallas.

Screenings offered include hearing, glaucoma, blood glucose, blood pressure, and vision for those in sixth grade through senior citizens.

Everyone is welcome. No appointment needed.

AARP offers tax preparation help

AARP Tax Aide program provides tax assistance for seniors, low income and middle income in Dallas and Monmouth through April 13.

Dallas assistance is at Worksource Polk Center, 580 Main St., Suite B, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information: 503-831-1950.

Monmouth assistance is at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S. on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information: 503-838-5678.

DIY landscaping seminar Saturday

Western Interlock will host a do-it-yourself installation seminar series at its business, 10095 Rickreall Road, in Rickreall.

The seminars are developed especially for homeowners, explaining the process in language they can understand. A certified expert will equip homeowners with the knowledge to install “hardscape” by themselves.

The first seminar will be on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for Paving Stone Installation and 10:30 a.m. for fire pit installation.

Seminars are free and open to the public. No registration necessary.

For more information: westerninterlock.com/events.