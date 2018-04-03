Council holds action on DAVC funds

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council delayed a decision regarding contracts with the Dallas Area Visitors Center to receive transient lodging tax money to pay for community events and tourism promotion.

A work session to examine further information from the DAVC about its plans for events and marketing — and city expectations — is scheduled for after the council’s regular meeting on April 16.

The city’s Administration Committee recommended 3-1 that the city end those contracts and take the money, estimated at about $91,700 for this year, to conduct those functions internally.

“My concern is pulling those funds … then what?” said Councilor Micky Garus. “I don’t know that we could do better than the visitors center is doing, surely, with the funds that are available.”

He added that he believed the DAVC being successful is the best outcome, but the council needed to be accountable for making sure the money is spent in accordance with the city’s expectations.

“I’m not ready to make a decision right now, and I’m not promising one way or another because we can’t make a correct decision without a chance to collaborate more,” Garus said.

City Attorney Lane Shetterly said if the council intends to end the contracts, it would need to make that official on April 16 because the first TLT distribution to the DAVC is due in April.

The tax is collected from hotels and motels in town to pay for tourism promotion and event organization. DAVC and the city has two contracts that spell out what the funding is to be spent on.

The contract for 70 percent of the money is to be directed toward “tourism promotion” and operating a “tourism facility,” both defined by state statute. That contract expires in June 2019.

The remainder is to be directed toward organizing Polk County Bounty Market, Freedomfest, Summerfest, Sounds of Summer and Winterfest.

According to the contract, the “DAVC will, at a minimum, operate and maintain such festivals and events, at no further cost to city, (unless otherwise agreed in advance) at a level consistent with their current size, schedule, scope and operations, and will exercise its best efforts to improve and expand such festivals and events, as funding and other resources permit.”

That contract expires at the end of this year.

JD Shinn, the executive director of the DAVC, presented the council with a supplemental report to the 2017 program year report. He said when he took over the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and DAVC in October 2016, the organizations were struggling.

“My plans were to observe and make the right adjustments to our community events that are held within the visitors center,” he said.

Shinn said some of those changes have begun already, including prospective collaboration with someone to manage Bounty Market, the farmers market, that runs May through September, and the holiday event Winterfest.

He asked the council to consider three choices: Allow the contracts to remain intact for remainder of 2018; organize tourism promotion and events within the city, which could mean the DAVC closes; or rework the contract to reflect the city’s intended return on investment.

Many on the council seemed unwilling to take the money before the end of the year, especially with the event season beginning next month for Bounty Market, followed by the summer events.

“If we pull the rug out from underneath you in the next week or two, that’s not fair to you and that’s not fair to this community,” said Councilor Ken Woods. “I don’t really want to make any changes until this cycle is completed.”