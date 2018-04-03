Dallas EMS ambulance part of two-car crash

DALLAS — Six people suffered minor injuries and four of them were taken to the hospital following a Thursday morning accident involving a Dallas Fire & EMS ambulance.

According to Dallas Fire & EMS, the ambulance was in non-emergency mode responding to a medical alarm at about 7:30, when it collided with a vehicle at the corner of Southeast LaCreole Drive and Southeast Hankel Street.

Dallas Police is investigating the incident, but Todd Brumfield, Dallas Fire & EMS deputy chief, said the cause of the accident was that the driver of the other vehicle failed to stop at the intersection.

The drivers have been identified as Anahi Barragan in the ambulance and Shane Brown for the second car. All occupants of the vehicles were injured in the crash.

“There were two in the ambulance, both had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital via ambulance,” Brumfield said. “There were four in the other vehicle, all with minor injuries and taken to Salem Hospital via two ambulances.”

The ambulance was purchased new in 2009, and will be out of service temporarily. Brumfield said that it shouldn’t affect service.

“We have two staffed ambulance units and one spare unstaffed unit,” Brumfield said. “This will now be out of service, so our daily operations will not be impacted unless one of the other two become disabled. If that is the case, we usually turn to mutual aid fire departments to borrow a spare ambulance.”