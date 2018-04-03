Going further with nutrition

The 2018 National Nutrition Month® theme is “Go Further with Food.” What we eat can make a difference, whether it’s starting the day off with a healthy breakfast, fueling our bodies with healthy snacks or eating meals to do our best at school, at work and at play.

Healthy eating is important to lower your risk or manage a chronic disease such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity.

More than 30 million children and adults in the U.S. have diabetes. Another 84.1 million have prediabetes, a condition that if not treated often leads to type 2 diabetes within five years.

Research shows that you can lower your risk for type 2 diabetes by losing 7 percent of your body weight (or 14 pounds if you weigh 200 pounds). Nutrition significantly impacts the major cardiovascular diseases including hypertension and atherosclerosis as well.

You may recognize that reputable nutrition guidance is valuable, but taking the first step can be a challenge. It’s not always easy to decipher the new food labels, understand portion sizes, and translate food trends or recommendations for a chronic disease.

Begin by including a variety of minimally processed foods from all of the food groups on a regular basis. Planning meals and creating a shopping list centered on nutrient-rich vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy, lean protein and whole grains is an important place to begin healthy eating.

There is help to develop sound eating habits with individualized, outpatient dietitian appointments at Salem Health both at Salem and West Valley hospitals. A referral from your primary care physician is required.

For more information, please call 503-814-6990.