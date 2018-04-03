Perrydale holds safety training

PERRYDALE — Don’t be alarmed if you see a large contingent of Polk County Sheriff’s deputies at Perrydale School on Saturday.

The agency and school will begin an active-shooter training at 7:30 a.m.

“There will be a lot of noise disturbance during this time and we want to remind you that this is a planned event,” read a statement on the school’s website. “The event is not open to the public, so we ask that you stay clear of the premises as to not cause any disturbances to the training.”

Administrators and members of the Perrydale School Board reviewed the school’s safety plan following the shooting in Parkland, Fla. to assure that it will continue to provide a safe environment.

“It was time for us to review our safety plan,” Superintendent Eric Milburn said. “It’s good to review safety risks. We’re always trying to improve what we do.”

An all-staff training was held on March 16, and further drills and feedback sessions will take place between now and next fall, including Saturday’s exercises with the sheriff’s office.

“This training isn’t solely active shooter training,” said Sheriff Mark Garton. “We will be doing other drills/defensive tactics on the premises while we are there.”

Garton said the events in Parkland haven’t led to any changes in the tactics.

“We have been training in a progressive way for some time,” Garton said. “For that matter, Oregon has been one of the leaders in this type of training.”

Saturday’s training will be followed by more staff and law enforcement feedback.

“Providing a safe and orderly school environment is an ever-present priority of Perrydale School,” Milburn wrote in a letter to parents addressing safety measures. “School safety is addressed through a comprehensive approach that focuses on planning, prevention, intervention and response.”

Milburn encouraged parents and students to use SafeOregon, a 24-hour online safety reporting tool managed by the Oregon State Police to report concerns.

SafeOregon is a program that was created for Oregon students, parents, school staff and community members.

People can download the app or call or text 844-472-3367.