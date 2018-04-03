Register now for Dragon run

DALLAS — The annual Dragon Run, a fundraiser for the Dallas Education Foundation, is fast approaching.

The run is April 14 at 10 a.m. and registration is open for the children’s half mile and 1.5-mile fun runs and 5K for teens and adults. Younger children can run the 5K if accompanied by an adult. Half mile and 1.5-mile races are $20 and the 5K is $25.

All distances will start at the same time and end at the Dallas High School football stadium.

This year, the routes are new, and all will be on paved surfaces.

Each distance has a different starting point. Longer courses start near LaCreole Middle School, and the half-mile course starts at Dallas High School near the Chemeketa Community College Dallas camping building near Dallas High School.

For those wanting an accurate time, this is a computer-timed event. Results will be available online soon after all runners have finished.

Event T-shirts are guaranteed with paper registrations received before 2 p.m. on Friday and before midnight on Sunday for online registrations.

Online registration closes April 13 at 4 p.m., but day-of-race registrations will be accepted until 9:30 a.m.

Registration and packet pickup is at LaCreole Middle School, 701 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas, in the cafeteria.

To sign up online, go to www.runsignup.com/DragonRun.

For more information: trenda.locke@dsd2.org.