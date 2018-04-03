Sports Roundup

WOU Softball: Friday, the Wolves swept over league-leading Central Washington University with a 6-3 win, in Ellensburg, Wash.

For their second game of the day, the Wolves kept up their energy, defeating the Wildcats again, 11-6. Zoe Clark led the Wolves at the plate, going four-for-six that featured three runs and three RBI.



In the third game of the night, the Wolves celebrated another victory against the Wildcats, lacing four hits in the first inning and quickly widening the gap between their opponents, eventually securing a win, 4-3.

Saturday, the Wolves split a double-header in Lacey, Washington against Saint Martins. Opening game saw the Wolves win 6-0, with Cheyanne Rimer belting out a solo homer in the first inning. In their second game of the day, the Wolves found themselves falling behind in the first inning, 3-0, and their only run of the game came in the third, with Ryanne Huffman scored a single, plating Sydney Bowers. They lost to the Saints, 9-1.

Next weekend, the team travels to Nampa, Idaho, to go up against Northwest Nazarene University.

WOU Track and Field: Over the weekend at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, Calif., senior David Ribich set a career best in the 800, clocking in at 1:48.09. Suzanne Van De Grift ran a lifetime best in the women’s 800, racing across the finish line at 2:08.89, and finishing first, with fellow Wolves Megan Rose and Olivia Woods following close behind with 2:09.30 and 2:09.78, respectively.

In the San Francisco State Distance Carnival, Dustin Nading nabbed a personal record in the 1,500, with 3:45.91, placing second overall and fourth in the NCAA DII.

DHS Girls Softball: Tuesday, the Dallas Dragons traveled to Medford, Oregon, where they participated in the Medford Spring Break Invitational, playing against Roseburg High School and Henley High School, winning both of the non-league games, 3-1, and 8-3, respectively.

Monday, the Dragons played a home game against Corvallis, and won, 10-0. Tuesday, they traveled to Silverton after press time.