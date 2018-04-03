Sports schedule

Wednesday, April 4
Boys Baseball: Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m., Lebanon/Central Linn at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., Perrydale at Santiam, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Crescent Valley at Central, 4 p.m.
Girls and Boys Track/Field: South Albany at Central, 3:45 p.m., Corvallis, Woodburn at Dallas, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 5
Boys Tennis: Corvallis at Central, 4 p.m., Dallas at South Albany, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central at Corvallis, 4 p.m., South Albany at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track/Field: Perrydale at Dayton, 3:30 p.m., Falls City at Dayton, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 6
Baseball: WOU at Montana State University Billings at Billings, 1 p.m.
Softball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene University at Nampa, Idaho, 2 p.m.
Boys Baseball: Silverton at Central, 4:30 p.m., Dallas at Lebanon/Central Linn, 4:30 p.m., Perrydale at Country Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Corvallis at Central, 4:30 p.m., Dallas at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track/Field: Central at Newberg High School, 2:30 p.m., Dallas at West Salem High School, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 7
Baseball: WOU at Montana State University Billings at Billings, 1 p.m.
Softball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene University at Nampa, Idaho, noon.
Track and Field: WOU at Jenn Boyman Memorial Invitational at McMinnville, Oregon, all day.
Monday, April 9
Girls Softball: Perrydale at Central Linn, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf: Central at South Albany, 12:45 p.m.; Dallas at Albany, 11 a.m.
Girls Golf: Central at Dallas, 11:00 a.m.
Tuesday, April 10
Boys Baseball: Dallas at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.; Dallas at South Albany
Boys Tennis: Central at Silverton, 4 p.m.; Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Silverton at Central, 4 p.m.; Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Schedules Subject to Change
