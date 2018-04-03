Sports schedule

Wednesday, April 4

Boys Baseball: Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m., Lebanon/Central Linn at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Central at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., Perrydale at Santiam, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Crescent Valley at Central, 4 p.m.

Girls and Boys Track/Field: South Albany at Central, 3:45 p.m., Corvallis, Woodburn at Dallas, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 5

Boys Tennis: Corvallis at Central, 4 p.m., Dallas at South Albany, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Central at Corvallis, 4 p.m., South Albany at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track/Field: Perrydale at Dayton, 3:30 p.m., Falls City at Dayton, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 6

Baseball: WOU at Montana State University Billings at Billings, 1 p.m.

Softball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene University at Nampa, Idaho, 2 p.m.

Boys Baseball: Silverton at Central, 4:30 p.m., Dallas at Lebanon/Central Linn, 4:30 p.m., Perrydale at Country Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Corvallis at Central, 4:30 p.m., Dallas at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track/Field: Central at Newberg High School, 2:30 p.m., Dallas at West Salem High School, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

Baseball: WOU at Montana State University Billings at Billings, 1 p.m.

Softball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene University at Nampa, Idaho, noon.

Track and Field: WOU at Jenn Boyman Memorial Invitational at McMinnville, Oregon, all day.

Monday, April 9

Girls Softball: Perrydale at Central Linn, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf: Central at South Albany, 12:45 p.m.; Dallas at Albany, 11 a.m.

Girls Golf: Central at Dallas, 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, April 10

Boys Baseball: Dallas at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Central at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.; Dallas at South Albany

Boys Tennis: Central at Silverton, 4 p.m.; Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Silverton at Central, 4 p.m.; Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change