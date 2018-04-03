Wolves, Nighthawks battle to a split in series

MONMOUTH — One run was enough in Friday’s opening game of Western Oregon baseball team’s four-game series with Northwest Nazarene University.

The series was the first at home for the Wolves this season.

The Wolves (14-13, 14-6 Greater Northwest Athletic Conference) posted a shutout in the first game, defeating the Nighthawks 1-0.

Torreanhno Sweet scored the lone run after being walked in fifth inning. Justin Spinner hit a sacrifice bunt to advance Sweet to third.

With two outs on the board, Sweet scored on Jacob Martinez’ double.

The rest was all defense as starting pitcher Alex Roth, followed by Nick Parr Justin Dolezal and Jake Simmons, allowed only four hits and no runs the entire game.

The Nighthawks (10-20, 8-12 GNAC) got their offense going in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader as they posted a 7-2 win.

WOU’s Jay Leverett scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, and Griffey Halle scored off a Hunter Johnson sacrifice fly to notch the Wolves only RBI.

Western and Northwest Nazarene also split Saturday’s games with the Wolves taking the first, a marathon 14-inning affair, on a score of 3-2.

Martinez scored the winning run on a Connor McCord hit to centerfield.

In the final game of the series, WOU allowed five unanswered runs before going on a scoring spree of its own in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to bring the score to 5-4.

The comeback would go no further when NNU relief pitcher Jalen Fuhriman forced the final out in the last inning to protect the win.

The Wolves are on the road this week for a series at Montana State University Billings (19-11, 14-6 GNAC). The teams play doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.