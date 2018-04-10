Ballots on the way soon

POLK COUNTY — Ballots for the May 15 primary election will be mailed on Monday to those Oregon residents who live out of state. Ballots will be mailed to in-state residents starting April 26.

All ballots are due to the County Clerk by 8 p.m. on May 15.

Drop boxes may be found throughout Polk County:

Polk County Courthouse, 850 Main St., Dallas. 24-hour drop site located on the east side of the courthouse. Polk County Clerk’s Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

Falls City, Wagner Community Library, 111 N. Main St. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; election day, noon to 8 p.m.

Grand Ronde, Governance Center – building G, 9615 Grand Ronde Road. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; election day, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Independence, Independence City Hall, 555 S. Main St. 24-hour drop site located inside front lobby.

Monmouth, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; election day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monmouth, Western Oregon University, Werner University Center, 345 N. Monmouth Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; election day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West Salem, Roth’s Market, 1130 Wallace Road NW. Sunday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; election day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Polk County Itemizer-Observer will continue covering candidates and issues on the May ballot. Next week, look to meet those running for commissioner.