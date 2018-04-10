Chambers, Pierce battle for Republicans

POLK COUNTY — Two candidates are running to contest Democrat incumbent Paul Evans for the chance to serve constituents in House District 20 in the May 15 primary election.

Republicans Kevin Chambers, of Monmouth, and Selma Pierce, of Salem, both say they want to see a change in leadership in Salem.

District 20 includes Monmouth, Independence, West Salem and areas of Salem in Marion County.

Evans has no opponent in the primary and was first elected to the seat in 2014.



Pierce said she wants to work to provide better education and job training, more affordable housing, help for the homeless and support for small businesses.

She said, if elected, she would spend time digging into how the Legislature works, and then craft bills that make it easier for small businesses to operate.

Selma Pierce, 64, of Salem Employment: Retired dentist. Education: George Washington High School, San Francisco, graduated 1972; University of California, Berkeley, bachelor’s in biochemistry, graduated 1976; and University of California, Los Angeles, doctor of dental surgery, graduated 1980. Previous government experience: Chemeketa Foundation Board (2013-present); Oregon Health and Science University Foundation Board of Trustees (2015-present); and Oregon Tech/Chemeketa Dental Hygiene Program Advisory Board (2011-13). Campaign phone number: 503-930-2472. Campaign website: www.SelmaPierce.com. Years living in district: 24 years.

“Small businesses are the movers and drivers of our community here,” Pierce said. “They give back to the community. They are the spine that holds us up. If we work on their behalf, it would benefit the whole community.”

With a good economy producing more revenue, Pierce said the temptation is to expand. She wants to resist that urge, at least until core services are adequately funded.

“The money that our citizens send to the government in the form of taxes are hard-earned dollars that should be carefully allocated with an eye to getting good value for our citizens,” she said.

One place no one is getting good value, in her opinion, is education.

“We need our students to be engaged, eager to learn and well-prepared for the future,” Pierce said. “Absenteeism should not run at 30 percent. Students of color should not have significantly lower graduation rates. We need a longer school year, longer school days.”

She said it’s easy to think the solution is to throw more money at the problem, but she believes community partnerships should be the priority. Pierce said an example is having businesses provide career training though internships and job shadows.

When Pierce’s husband, Bud Pierce, ran for governor in 2016, she accompanied him to 30 counties in the state and learned that representatives haven’t done a good job of listening to residents, especially those in rural areas. For her, that was a lesson in how to serve.

“Oregon is full of really good people. People who are hardworking, people who care deeply about their communities and the future of our state,” she said. “Many felt that their voices were not heard, not even listened to. I will be their voice, their advocate.”

Chambers had to quit school nine credits short of his degree because his wife lost her job, and they had to have an income.

Helping students who are struggling financially, boosting businesses adjusting to the increasing minimum wage, preparing for the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake, and assisting parents find schools that work for their children are among his reasons for running.

Kevin Chambers, 27, of Monmouth Employment: Small business owner and consultant. Education: Nine credits shy of a degree in earth science. Previous government experience: None. Campaign phone number: 503-884-7827. Campaign website: kevinfororegon.com. Years living in district: 27.

He’s proposing a tax credit for businesses that hire recent college graduates.

“It gives businesses a tax break with minimum wage going up and other regulations coming in that hurt them,” he said.



For K-12 schools, Chambers favors a waiver system that allows parents to send their kids to the school of their choice, but has them pay more the farther away from their home district they attend. He said there could be exceptions for low-income families or for students with disabilities.

“It’s going to utilize population density. People will assume it’s a voucher, which it essentially is, but it uses population density so people up in Portland can’t go as far away as, say, people down here in Independence,” he said.

His idea calls for a base amount of money to stay in a transferring student’s home district to lessen the financial hardship.

Chambers wants to implement a program that will reduce the price of college for high school graduates. He’s proposing a program based on the Peace Corps model that has young people volunteer their time in government service in exchange for a stipend to cover costs and two years of college tuition.

“This would make it available locally, for people who wanted to stay with their families,” he said.

Chambers said he wants Salem to get to work again and wants to be part of making that happen.

“We need to get to the point where we can compromise again,” he said. “People on both sides say health care is a problem, the housing crisis is a problem, opioid addiction, PERS, all of these, but they are too busy attacking each other to hear our solutions.”