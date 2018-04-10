COmmunity notebook

Dallas friends to host sale this week

The Friends of the Dallas Public Library will host its bi-annual book sale on Friday and Saturday.

The sale will be at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with a special bag sale from 2 to 3 p.m.

Hardbacks will be $1, with paperbacks on sale for 50 cents.

Cyber safety seminar at library

The Dallas Public Library will host a Cyber Safety Presentation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the library.

The presentation will give parents and caregivers a chance to connect, share concerns about cyber safety, and talk with other parents over a free meal. The presentation is in collaboration with Mid-Valley Parenting, Juliette’s House and the library.

Hear some basic strategies parents can use to take back parenting from the internet.

Free child care will be provided. RSVP: 503-637-1311 or email prevention@julietteshouse.org.

Reserve flowers for mom through Mat

The Dallas Mat Club is holding its annual flower basket fundraiser. Orders are due by April 30 for delivery on May 7, in time for Mother’s Day.

The baskets are 12 inches and include petunias with various annuals, full and brightly colored. They are created by Al’s Nursery and cost $30 each.

All proceeds benefit youth and middle-school wrestling in Dallas.

To order: dallasmatclub@gmail.com.

Tickets on sale for Victorian tea

The Monmouth Senior Center’s annual Victorian Tea and Fashion Show is at noon and 2:30 p.m. on April 20 at the center, 180 Warren St. S.

Tickets are on sale now while supplies last and cost $10 each.

The tea includes handmade treats, tea and a fashion show featuring handmade and historical aprons from across the decades.

Participants will have a chance to win prizes.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

Saturday with Ash Creek Arts Center

The Ash Creek Arts Center will host Imani Hall teaching the basics of breakdancing for the Second Saturday Family Art Class Series.

Hall will go over the fundamentals of breakdancing so people can have a good foundation of toprock, footwork, freezes and power moves.

The class is free and open to people of all ages. It is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the center, 311 S. Monmouth St., Independence.

The class is made possible by grants from Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation and Polk County Cultural Coalition.

For more information: ashcreekarts.org.

Art exhibit at Indy Commons

An opening reception for artists from Ash Creek Arts Center will be held at Indy Commons on Main Street in Independence from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The exhibit features instructors for the spring adult classes, offered the first Thursday of each month.

For more information: ashcreekarts.org.

Food for Fines this week in Indy

Do you have fines from overdue books at Independence Public Library?

This week, the library will accept food donations for Ella Curran Food Bank in exchange for money off those pesky fines.

Also at the library this week, Friday at 4 p.m. is adult coloring.

Thursday at 6 p.m., the mystery book club will meet to discuss “Switcheroo,” by Aaron Elkins. Copies are available for checkout at the library.

Also, Cublelets and Ozobots are the topic of Tech Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Participants will explore the modular world of robots, called Cubelets. Ozobots will also be available for color programming fun.

Learn healthy touch, positive discipline

The Monmouth Public Library will host a presentation for parents and children about healthy touch and positive discipline.

The program is part of the library’s participation in National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The presentation will be by Juliette’s House and will be at two times: Thursday at 10:15 a.m. in Spanish, and Friday at 10:15 a.m. in English.

Learn how to provide kids with healthy touch while teaching them healthy boundaries. Child care and snacks will be available.

Health fair returns to Talmadge

Talmadge Middle School’s annual health fair is in its 12th year, and will return from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the school.

The event is free and includes a dinner.

Health and fitness information will be available, as well as a chance to connect with community resources. Central Lions Club will offer free vision checks.

Polk County Fire No. 1 will be on hand to answer questions about fire safety.

Professionals will also be available to answer questions about health topics.

Door prizes will be available for kids.

For more information: 503-606-2462 or email chiggins@central.k12.or.us.

Learn about Dallas schools at lunch

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Dallas Retirement Village Lodge. Cost is $12 for chamber members, $15 for nonmembers.

This month’s featured speaker is Dallas School District Superintendent Michelle Johnstone, also an ex-officio member of the chamber board.

She will present the “state of the schools.”

To RSVP or for more information: dallasoregon.org.

Guitars take WOU stage for SFAS

The Smith Fine Arts Series will present Vic Juris, Steve Cardenas and Nir Felder with the American Metropole Orchestra Saturday in Rice Auditorium.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $28 at the door; $10 for students.

The show features three of the most in-demand guitar players in the world, each a major figure for their generation, join together for the first time in an exciting concert of new arrangements tailored for their incredible talents.

Between them they have recorded and performed with the most lauded musicians of their generations, from Esperanza Spaulding to John Mayer, Charlie Haden to John Patitucci, Larry Coryell to Mel Torme.

On the same stage for the first time, paying homage to their heroes from Django Reinhardt to The Beatles to Wes Montgomery to Jimi Hendrix, this is a show not to be missed.

For more information or tickets: smithfinearts.org.

River of Gems returns to fairgrounds

The 63rd annual River of Gems, presented by the Willamette Agate and Mineral Society Inc. will return to the Polk County Fairgrounds on Friday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Rocks and gems, both rough and polished specimens, jewelry, fossils, beads and minerals from around the world will be on display.

Admission is $2; kids younger than 12 are free. The show includes educational opportunities and dealers specializing in all things rocks and minerals.

A treasure hunt for children younger than 12 will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Door prizes, a raffle drawing and silent auctions also will be happening throughout the show.

Experts will be on hand to answer questions about your rocks.

For more information: wams.riverofgems@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s, dementia discussed

The Alzheimer’s Association will host two programs in Polk County to help people understand and respond to dementia-related behavior.

The first will be Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Salem Health West Valley Hospital, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas.

The second program will be from noon to 1 p.m. on April 19 at Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.

The free program will help people decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

To register: 800-272-3900.

Dallas library takes food for fines

The Dallas Public Library’s Food for Fines program is in full swing, ending Saturday.

Food donated is good for $1 off overdue library fines. Food will be donated to the Dallas Food Bank.

Items accepted for this drive include: nuts, canned fish, canned meats, peanut butter, dried beans, powdered milk, canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned chili, canned beans, pasta sauces, hot or cold cereal, packaged pastas — no Ramen-type noodles — crackers, cooking oil, bags of sugar, rice and flower.

All items must have original labels, future expiration dates and be in good condition.

Also at the Dallas library, Manuel Padilla will present, “Is Technology Outpacing our Humanity” at 7 p.m. on April 18.

Former Dallas resident, Padilla will discuss how technological capabilities affect moral knowledge, creativity and relationships.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Dallas Public Library.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

‘Doctor’ your car for turf

The Car Doctor is teaming up with the Dallas Booster Club to help raise money for the turf project.

Through the month of April, for every new customer that mentions the project, the Car Doctor will donate $25 for the turf project.

Any customer who buys three oil changes will get the fourth free, and $35 will be donated to the turf project.

The Car Doctor is at 760 SE Monmouth Cutoff in Dallas.

For more information about the project: dhsfieldofdreams.org.