Donation pays off overdue lunch accounts in Dallas

DALLAS — A Dallas resident donated $6,000 to pay for all overdue balances in the Dallas School District’s food service program.

Debbie MacLean, the district’s fiscal services director, announced the donation in Monday’s Dallas School Board meeting.

She said the woman didn’t wish for recognition because of the donation but wanted to help.

“That was amazing,” MacLean said.

Steve Martinelli, the district director of instructional services, said initially the donation was going to be smaller.

“The lady came in and wrote a check for $1,000 and said please help cover food costs for students who can’t afford their lunches,” he said. “Then she walked away and came back a little while later and asked what is the total amount? We told and she walked away and came back later with a check for $5,000.”

MacLean said the woman returned with the rest of the money because she didn’t want the district to have decide where to apply the $1,000.

“She mentioned to me that she was just aware that there were issues and she wanted to help out,” she said.