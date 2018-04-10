Sports schedule

Wednesday, April 11
Boys Baseball: Central at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Siletz Valley and Eddyville Charter at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Siletz Valley and Eddyville Charter at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central at Corvallis, 4 p.m.
Boys and girls Track and Field: Central and Corvallis at Lebanon, 3:45 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 3:45 p.m. Falls City at Waldport, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 12
Boys Tennis: Central at Lebanon, 4 p.m. Woodburn at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Lebanon at Central, 4 p.m. Dallas at Woodburn, 4 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale at Dayton, 3:30 p.m. Falls City at Sheridan, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 13
Boys Baseball: Dallas at Central, 4:30 p.m. Perrydale at Western Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: South Albany at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m., Perrydale at Western Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central, Dallas, at North Salem, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 14
Baseball: Concordia University at WOU, 1 p.m.
Softball: Concordia University at WOU, noon
Track and Field: Lewis and Clark Invitational at Portland, Ore, all day
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale at Willamette University, 11 a.m.
Sunday, April 15
Baseball: Concordia University at WOU, noon
Softball: WOU vs Concordia University at Portland, noon
Monday, April 16
Boys Golf: Central, Dallas at Cross Creek, 11 a.m.
Girls Golf: Central, Dallas at South Albany at Springhill, 12:45 p.m.
Girls Softball: Saint Paul at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 17
Boys Baseball: Central at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Gaston at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Crescent Valley at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Dallas at Central, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.
— Subject to change
