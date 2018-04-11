State rules against Dallas School District in complaint

DALLAS — The Oregon Office of Administrative Hearings ruled against the Dallas School District in a due process complaint involving student Aingelise “Elise” Marsh, 12, in an order issued on Thursday.

Elise is eligible for special education and has orthopedic, hearing and vision impairments, deaf-blindness and developmental delay. She’s attended the Developmental Learning Center, a self-contained classroom in the district, since 2014.

The due process complaint was filed in January 2017, and claimed that the district failed to adhere to Elise’s individualized education plan and failed to conduct proper academic and social skills assessments. The complaint also said the district failed to communicate medical protocol among Elise’s aides, didn’t properly administer medications, and didn’t provide required medical support.

The order found that the district violated federal and state statutes, federal regulations, and state administrative rules during the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 school years. Due process complaints, if upheld, call for “compensatory education,” not monetary awards.

In Elise’s case, the OAH ordered a facilitated IEP meeting; appropriate evaluations on all areas of suspected disability; a functional behavioral assessment and development of a behavior support plan; augmentative communication devices provided by the district, and other requirements.

