Van Well Building Supply sold

DALLAS — The name will remain the same, but the owner is new.

Van Well Building Supply is under new ownership as of April 1.

The Dallas company, in business for more than four decades, is now under operated by Gold Beach Lumber Yard, which adds Van Well to its other lumber yards.

“We are excited about the sale and looking forward to our retirement and the new opportunities it will allow us to pursue,” wrote former owner Carl Van Well in a letter send to the I-O. “The new owner, Ryan Ringer, will be keeping the name Van Well Building Supply.”

The Van Wells took over the business, formerly called Povey Builder Supply and Povey Oil Co., in 1976.

All current employees will continue working for the business, and Wayne Graber remains the manager.

“We are confident that Gold Beach Lumber Yard is a good fit for our business, and we look forward to seeing what they can accomplish, working with their five other lumber yards,” Van Well said.

Van Well and his wife, Patty, said it was time to step down.

“We have enjoyed being in business for 41 years and now look forward to retirement,” he said.