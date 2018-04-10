Wolves softball split games

Softball: The Wolves (2-16, 8-6 GNAC) split a two-game series against Northwest Nazarene (17-18, 8-6 GNAC) on Thursday in Nampa, Idaho. The Crusaders dominated the first game, and in the sixth inning, they scored two more runs with bases loaded to win the contest, 10-2.

In the second game, the Wolves turned things around when Zoe Clark hit two home runs that gave them an 11-5 win over the Crusaders.

Friday was another two-game series against Northwest Nazarene and the Wolves suffered losses for both, 7-6 with nine innings, and 7-0, respectively.

Baseball: Western’s (14-13, 14-6 GNAC) four-game series against Montana State University Billings (19-11, 14-6 GNAC) was canceled. They will play a home game series against Concordia next weekend.