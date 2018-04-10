WOU men’s track top 25 national ranking

MONMOUTH — With last week’s strong performance at the Stanford Invitational, the men’s track team breaks into the No. 19 position in the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association, with seven Wolves, four of which in the 800-meter run, calculated in the team’s 55.25 points.

David Ribich led the scoreboard with 20.34 points for his 800 time of 1:48.09, an NCAA DII record for second fastest time this season. AJ Holmberg, Thomas Normandeau and Curt Knott also contributed to the score with top-40 marks in the 800.

In the 1,500, Dustin and Nading and Josh Dempsey combined to score 23.88. Nading is ranked No. 4 in the country and Dempsey, No. 9.

Alani Troutman added the final score for the team with his No. 7 notch in the long jump, sailing 24-3 ½ last weekend, five more inches than his lifetime best.