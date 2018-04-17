Aiming for Down Under

PERRYDALE — Last fall, Perrydale senior Abigail Bibler received an invitation to travel to Queensland, Australia this coming summer, to compete in a track and field competition alongside other young athletes in an organization called Down Under Sports.

She was selected after her performance at the state track and field meet last year.

A shot putter on Perrydale’s track team, Bibler said she instantly wanted to go.

“I was like, is this real?” Bibler said. “And then I asked (coach) Brian Evans, and he’s like, ‘Oh yeah that’s real, people have done it,’ and I was like, I gotta go to this.”

Last season, Bibler launched a personal record of 30’ 8.00 at the district championships; this season, she was first place in the meet against Dayton High School, launching a 28’ 2.25 — and she is just getting started.

According to the organization’s website, Down Under Sports is like a mini Olympics for high schoolers.

The track and field event goes from July 8 through the 18, and involves three hours of training every day, and then a three-day track and field meet.

Since receiving the letter, Bibler said she has been going to the gym, working with Evans at track practice and working to improve her throwing technique. At home, her family has been supportive, encouraging her to go when she started having doubts.

“I’m super nervous,” she said. “Like, getting there, not knowing anyone, not knowing the competition. So, it’s really terrifying.”

Her parents and grandma kept that encouragement up and eventually, “their reassurances just kinda pushed it,” Bibler said.

Now that her mind’s made up, Bibler has to use fundraising to afford the trip, which will end up costing around $6,000, she said.

“I’m not quite there but I’m getting there,” she said.

With only about $1,200 to go, Bibler has used avenues like garage sales, auctions and collecting bottles to try and gather the money she needs before July.

“It’s hard to come up with fundraising ideas,” Bibler said. “Everyone’s done everything, and when it comes to fundraisers, it’s really hard to do fundraisers on your own.”

She has some time to finish gathering the money for her trip before she has to go, and Bibler is optimistic she will able to do it.

In June Bibler will finish her senior year at Perrydale School.