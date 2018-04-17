Central High School student selected for scholarship

INDEPENDENCE — Isaiah Abraham, a senior at Central High School, was chosen as a Scholar-Athlete NFF Oregon Finalist, one of the 16 seniors out of 129 chosen to represent the 2017 football season and additionally receive tuition scholarship money toward the college of their choice.

The 57th National Football Foundation Oregon Chapter Scholar-Athlete Banquet was held on Feb. 25 at the Red Lion Hotel in Portland.

To be considered, a senior had to have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, and also have been selected for being a first or second Team All-Star from their league.

Abraham has a 4.0 GPA, and is ranked No. 1 in his senior class of 260 students. In football, Abraham was an All-State, All-League, and an All-Region Player of the Year.

Next year he plans on staying close and attending Western Oregon University, where he will continue playing football.