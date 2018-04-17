Central Roundup

Softball:

Only allowing one run to get through their defense, Central (3-2, Mid-Willamette Conference, 7-4) dominated Crescent Valley (0-5, MWC, 2-6) on Monday with a wide berth, 15-1. Mariah Hyre was three for four, with three doubles and two RBI. Erin Cole was five for five, and had three RBI. Peyton Shimanek belted out a home run, and went two for four with one RBI.

Tuesday’s non-league game against Woodburn was canceled, Wednesday’s game against Silverton was canceled, and Monday’s double-header against South Albany was also canceled.

Their next game is at home on Tuesday after press time against Crescent Valley.

Track and Field:

The boys varsity team came in second place on Wednesday at the meet against Lebanon and Corvallis, hosted by Lebanon. Their second place win came at 48 points, with Lebanon ahead in first by 10.

The girls team was placed third, with 25 points, Corvallis in second with 57 points and Lebanon in the lead with 61.

Friday, the team headed out to North Salem High School to participate in the Viking Relays, along with 13 other schools. The boys team got eighth place, with 40.5 points, and the girls team snatched ninth place, with 15 points.

Wednesday, the team travels to Woodburn for a three-way meet against Woodburn and Silverton.

Boys Tennis:

Lobbing with drawn-out rallies, the Panthers held steady against South Albany on Monday but walked away defeated, 6-3. The boys saw no wins for their singles matches, but saw two victories the doubles: Cade Magill and Miguel Bauske-Morato won, 7-5, 6-3, and Moshe Martinez and Alex Jimenez won, 6-1, 6-4. Despite the loss, coach Patty Youngren was happy with how the boys performed. “It was just good tennis,” she said.

Tuesday, the team traveled to Silverton after a delayed start due to pouring rain, and even though they lost to the Foxes, Youngren said that her boys had fun and were proud of how they handled their game. The afternoon’s high wind caused both teams to have difficulty in handling their ball, which resulted in numerous deuces that showed as losses, Youngren said. Marcos Cedillo and Antonio both played singles, which they had never done before.

In a brief window of time without bouts of rain, the team played on the Beaver courts Friday afternoon, playing up hard against Corvallis but losing 9-0.

“We were missing two of our stronger doubles team so it was great that everyone played up,” Youngren said.

Tuesday, they stay home and battle it out in a rivalry match against the Dallas Dragons, after press time.

Girls Tennis:

Monday the Panthers took a triumph against South Albany, defeating them 6-3, with Central winning all of their singles matches.

Tuesday, the girls took on the Silverton Foxes with energy from their last match and even though they lost,7-2, Central still saw some victories in the singles matches: Mattie Berry winning her match 6-3, 6-2, and Lexy Barba dominating hers, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.

The girls faced another loss on Friday against Corvallis, falling behind 8-1 at the end. They managed to pull up with a doubles win during the fifth set. Amelia Cantu and Kimi Montes won, 7-6, 6-2.

Tuesday the girls take on the Dallas Dragons in a rivalry duel on Dallas’s courts, after press time.

Boys and Girls Golf:

Monday, the Central boys co-hosted the league golf tournament with Dallas at Cross Creek Golf Club. They came in sixth place, with 406 points. The girls Golf team traveled to Springhill in Albany for their league tournament on the girls side.

Individual results are as follows:

Boys-

Andrew Love 84

Jordan Clark 101

Zak Karr 109

Jackson Warren 112

Gabe Bergman 120

Girls -

Aby Lovrien 116