Community notebook

Tech’s effect discussed at library

The Dallas Public Library will host, “Is Technology Outpacing our Humanity,” with former Dallas resident Manuel Padilla, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (today).

Padilla will consider technology and how it affects creativity, morals and ethics.

He will lead the conversation to explore how technology shapes our moral reasoning and our perceptions of and relationships with one another.

The program is an Oregon Humanities Conservation Project, sponsored by the Friends of the Dallas Library.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Taste wine, poetry in Monmouth

The Monmouth Public Library will present Wine and Poetry Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Preregistration is required for this free, adults-only event, featuring Western Oregon University professor, author and poet Henry Hughes, with special guest poet Jen Richter, author and instructor at Oregon State University.

Wine tastings will be provided by Eola Hills Winery. Food provided by Washington Street Grill and Ovenbird Bakery.

Seating is limited. Call or stop by the library to reserve your seat.

Registrants must be 21 years or older.

For more information: 503-838-1932.

Celebrate Recovery on Saturday

The Celebrate Recovery Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Pressed Coffee and Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas.

The bazaar benefits Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program to help with hurts, habits and hangups. This bazaar will raise money to cover materials and pay for people to be sent to recovery treatment.

Vendors will be available with handcrafted items, beauty, health, and personal gifts in time for Mother’s Day.

Celebrate Earth with Indy library

Independence Public Library will host an Earth Day celebration at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Kids will plant seeds in planters that they design from recycled materials.

Also this week at the library, story time is Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., open to all, but designed for those ages 3 to 5.

Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. each Thursday. No experience is necessary.

Learn to keep kids safe online

Monmouth Public Library will host a Cyber Safety workshop, presented by Juliette’s House, in both English and Spanish.

The class is for parents and children aged 1 to 10. The class will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Spanish, and at 6:30 p.m. on April 26 in English.

A light dinner will be served.

For more information: 503-838-1932.

Free guitar lessons on offer

Dallas Church, 450 SE Washington St., is offering free guitar lessons to the community for ages 10 and older, beginning on Wednesday (today) at 7 p.m.

A small selection of loaner guitars will be on hand.

Space is limited.

To reserve space or for more information: 503-623-2711, or email office@dallaschurch.org.

Spring tea on Saturday

St. Thomas Episcopal Church will host a spring tea from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Celebrate the coming of spring and Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday with music, tea and goodies. The event is hosted by Episcopal Church Women.

There will be a children’s craft table, tea bingo, wonderful centerpieces to bid on, and a full English tea.

Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children. The church is at 1486 SW Levens St.

RSVP to stthomasdallasor@gmail.com.

Wedding show at Gentle House

The Historic Gentle House will host its annual wedding show from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The open house has vendors of all kinds, for all occasions, not just weddings.

The event is free. Gentle House is located at 855 Monmouth Ave. N., in Monmouth.

For more information or to preregister: wou.edu/gentlehouse.

Old-time gospel at senior center

The Dallas Senior Center will host old-time gospel music and song jam at 6:30 p.m. on April 26 at the center, 955 SE Jefferson St.

All are invited to this music jam.

For more information: 503-623-8554.

AIM produces ‘Chitty Chitty’

The Arts Integrated Ministry will produce “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth St.

The musical consists of a large local cast of children, teens and adults taking audiences through a musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas.

The musical is based on the 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s book and features a score by the Sherman Brothers.

The production is directed by Jeremiah Price and choreographed by Janey Jefferson.

The show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors.

To reserve tickets: 503-838-1001. For more information: independencefirstbaptist.com/aim.

Blossom Drive is Saturday at Brunk

Polk County Historical Society hosts its annual Blossom Drive and spring open house at Historical Brunk House, 5705 Salem-Dallas Highway, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Salem Area Car Club will have its restored cars on display at the house.

Visitors can take a tour of the house, built in 1861, and 12 acres property with flower and vegetable gardens.

For more information: 503-843-2646.

Civil War women topic at museum

Linda Steffen, 17-year Civil War re-enactor, will speak about the life of women during the Civil War at the Polk County Museum at the Polk County Fairgrounds on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

She will speak in the Stafrin room at the museum. A “fashion show” of women’s clothing during the time will be on display. Light refreshments will follow.

For more information: 503-623-6251.

Pull ivy, save oaks on Saturday

Join the Luckiamute Watershed Council at Middle Fork Ash Creek in Monmouth Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in an ivy pull.

A grove of majestic oaks needs help. Sign up to spend the morning at a stream-side conservation easement along Middle Fork Ash Creek to help free the old oaks — some of them more than 200 years old — from the grip of invasive ivy.

For more information: luckiamutelwc.org.