Dallas roundup

Track and Field:

The Dragons took a hit on Wednesday against Crescent Valley, with both the boys and girls teams running up last, at 65 points and 43 points, respectively.

Joining 13 other schools at North Salem High School on Friday for the Viking Relays, Dallas took 10th in the men’s team, with 28.75 points, and the girls team clinched 12th, with seven points.

Traveling to South Albany on Wednesday, the team prepares to race against both South Albany and Lebanon.

Softball: No stats given at this time.

Boys Tennis: No stats at this time.

Girls Tennis:

Monday, the Dragons suffered a loss against Corvallis, 0-9, but came back hard on Tuesday when they took Lebanon down in a dominating match, winning 8-1, allowing the Warriors to slip past them only once.

And another triumph came on Thursday against South Albany, not letting the Rebels score once, and sweeping them under, 9-0. The girls finished their winning steak on Friday against the Woodburn Bulldogs with only one loss in the singles matches, finishing the match 8-1. The Dragons are 5-2 for the year, thus far.

Tuesday they take on the Panthers in their home courts at Dallas.

Boys and girls Golf:

Dallas came in tied with Woodburn for third place, with 368 points, at the tournament they hosted at Cross Creek Golf Club. Crescent Valley came in first place with 320 points, and Corvallis landed second with 334 points.

The girls were at South Albany and came in fifth place with 544 points. Crescent Valley came in first with 386 points.

Individual results are as follows:

Boys-

Tristan White 84

Adam Nicholson 93

Xavier White 93

Josh Williams 98

TJ Mounce 101

Girls -

Natalie Crabtree 111

Emma Johnson 113

Klanci Hinton 152

Madison Shuck 168

Annie Johnson 171