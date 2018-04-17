Falls City roundup

Track and Field:

Participating in a 10-team meet at Willamina High School, Falls City took ninth for the boys team, with 16.33 points, and seventh place for the girls team, at 29.5 points.

Madelyn Hendrickson nabbed a PR in the javelin, spiking the ground at 83-11. In the high jump, Natalie Batie also clinched a PR, flying 4-04, and was fifth place in the long jump, soaring 12-06. Brittney Potts was second place in the triple jump, gliding in with a score of 29-08.

For the boys team, Dylan Hendrickson PR’d in the javelin, with a throw off 119-04. Austin Burgess flew in at 5-04 in the high jump, grabbing a PR and tying for second place. Burgess also pulled up fourth place in the long jump with 17-03, and nabbed another PR in the triple jump, landing at 34-09.