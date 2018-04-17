FC council to conduct manager interviews

FALLS CITY — The Falls City City Council will interview candidates for a permanent city manager next week.

Interim Manager Terry Ungricht and Mayor Jeremy Gordan conducted a search of their own through networking and recommendations to find candidates for the post, and three will be part of the interview.

“We talked to four folks who were interested, three of which want to apply and interview before council. I think they are really strong candidates,” Gordan said. “They all come with different backgrounds, a range of educational backgrounds, a range of experience.”

The candidates are: Mac Corthell of Sherwood, Michael Lyon of Redwood and Julie Osborn of Keizer.

The council is scheduled to interview the candidates on Wednesday (April 25) at 5 p.m. at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St.

The interview meeting will be open to the public.

After the interviews, the council may decide to give Ungricht the go-ahead to negotiate a contract with one of three applicants, or the it could decide to go in a different direction.

“We could do a full search, which would cost us some money, or Sean O’Day, the executive director at COG (Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments) said he would walk us through that process for free as part of our dues,” Gordan said.

Gordan and Ungricht both said that they felt the three who decided to apply were strong in their education and background. Ungricht, who has been involved in city manager searches in the past, said he liked this process better.

He or Gordan met with the applicants to answer questions they had about the city and manager job.

“We always just got the written application and what COG had to say,” Ungricht said. “Where this time we were able to talk to them, talk about the issues of the city. They get a feel for the city better than just coming through for an interview.”

Gordan said he’s heard concerns from citizens about past searches and hiring someone from the outside.

“In those conversations we could talk about Falls City and what it would take to be successful here,” Gordan said.

He said making a good choice between Ungricht working for free and finding a permanent manager is critical.



“I know the gravity of this transition. We been very, very lucky to have a free professional in the town for almost four years,” he said. “I’ve lost sleep over this. But I think we have some good candidates.”

In other business:

• The city’s first budget meeting is Thursday. More will be scheduled if necessary.

• The public hearings required to close the Wagner Community Library will be on May 24 and Aug. 23.