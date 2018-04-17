News in brief

Dallas Garden Club features fruit trees

DALLAS — The Dallas Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the ambassador’s room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.

The featured speaker will be Bryan Bauman, from Bauman’s Farm and Garden Center.

He will speak about growing and caring for fruit trees. Bauman will also share timely information about gardening in general.

Light refreshments will be served. The meeting is free.

Club membership is open to both men and women, and visitors are welcome.

For more information: Mike Stewart, 503-510-3293.

Corps seeks comment on power plant

MONMOUTH — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, is seeking comments on a proposed new building for Monmouth Power and Light.

The project site is between Helmick Road and Ecols Street in Monmouth.

Wetlands are on site. The project would put about 4,165-cubic yards of fill into about 1.46 acres of wetland to construct the new office and storage yard, with associated parking, trash facility, irrigation and storm water infrastructure, according to the Corps’ request for comments.

“The applicant proposes to avoid and minimize the impacts form the project by avoiding 0.5-acres of wetland within the project area,” the request states.

The wetlands are about 0.22 miles from South Fork Ash Creek.

To comment: PortlandRegulatory@usace.army.mil.