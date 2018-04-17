Perrydale roundup

Baseball:

The Pirates traveled to Western Mennonite on Friday for a duel against the Pioneers, losing the battle 11-3.J Avila had zero runs but two RBI; D Domes had two runs, and J Dorst nabbed the third run for the team’s final score.

The boys play Tuesday after press time, hosting Gaston.

Softball:

Monday’s game against Central Linn was tough for the Pirates, and they lost 11-09, with only one hit throughout the game by Kenzy Lawrence. Natalie Juarez pitched five innings.

The girls played a split game against Western Mennonite on Friday, splitting the mini-series with a loss for the first game, 7-0, and nabbing a winning score of 11-4 in the second.

For the first game, Juarez pitched four innings and gave up five unearned runs. Sydney Perkins pitched the final three innings, and Megan Freeborn had two hits.

In the second game, the Pirates found their footing and came back strong. Kenzy Lawrence, Sydney Lawrence, Kieley Griffin and Megan Freeborn all had two hits each. Perkins only gave up three runs in four innings and Juarez finished off the winning game with only giving up one run on two hits in three innings of work.

