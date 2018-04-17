Small school, big ambition

PERRYDALE — Perrydale School might be small, but their track and field competition is mighty.

Even though they’re in a smaller district, many of the athletes’ marks at Perrydale compare with the bigger schools this season, such as Central and Dallas, and being a community that often goes overlooked, it’s a big deal.

“It’s so exciting for me,” head coach Brian Evans said. “I’m just so happy with these kids I have. They’re just a great group of kids — we’re like a big family.”

As the season grows closer to the end — districts and state are in a few short weeks — the athletes’ progress is continuous, especially on the girls side, as Evans works hard to prepare them for being successful.

“We shoot for PRs,” Evans said, “and we’re getting a lot of ‘em every week. I’m really pleased with the way they’re going.”

Last year, he sent three kids to state, and this year, it seems like they’re on the same path.

Alyssa Lux, who went to state last year for javelin, is No. 1 for the district in javelin so far this season and No.2 in long jump.

Kieley Griffin, who also made it to state last year, is one of the top sprinters in the state and is a very good long jumper, Evans said.

On March 22 at the Jim Barks/Grizzly Bear open in McMinnville, Griffin ran the 100 meters, and “ended up winning it against a 6A school, so yeah, she’s fast,” Evans said.

Griffin is also the third baseman for the Pirates softball team.

Amity Deters is another athlete to watch for. So far this season, she’s broken two school records in the high jump and long jump, and is tied for No. 1 in the state in high jump. Last year, she went to state as a freshman and ended up fourth in the high jump and eighth in the long jump.

Deters has only been doing track since last year, so when she went to state, she said it was scary.

“Because there were so many people there, and like, there were only three people that made it to state last year from our team, and so, nobody else was competing on the same day as me … but it was really fun, a good experience.”

And she’s only getting better.

“I PR’d in all of my events so far from last year,” Deters said, “and I feel like I’m getting better, which is good.”

According to Evans, Deters’ marks for her high jump and long jump are higher than those of bigger schools.

When she heard that, Deters said, “If I hear that, like, I have one of the best marks in a big school, that makes me feel a lot better about my athletic ability. It’s good to hear.”

Having so many strong athletes in such a small district makes Evans happy.

“It feels great, all our planets are aligned right now,” he said.

At Thursday’s track meet, hosted by Willamina High School, the girls team took second place out of 10 with 87 points. The boys took 10th.

Deters PR’d in the high jump with 5-03.00, got second place in the long jump flying in 14-02.00, and PR’d again in the triple jump 31-08. Lux was third place in the long jump with 13.03.

Griffin was second place in the 100 meter sprints, crossing the finish line at 13.39, and led the 200 meters with a PR of 27.49.

The 4x100 relay team, comprised of Deters, Lux, Griffin, and Jessica Cruickshank, nabbed second place at 54.61.

In the shot put, Bibler pulled up in third place, knocking out a toss of 29-04.

Perrydale competes next at the Jewell Invitational at Jewell High School on Saturday.