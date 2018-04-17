Three vie for Polk commissioner seat No. 2

POLK COUNTY — Two-term incumbent Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope drew two challengers for the Position No. 2 seat on the Polk County Board of Commissioners.

Dallas resident Michele Campione and West Salem resident Terry Taylor seek to unseat Pope in the May 15 primary. They both have run for elected office before, but were unsuccessful in their respective bids.

Here’s what each candidate had to say about how they would serve the county if elected:

Campione wants to improve the county’s communication and relationship with its cities.

She said that engagement needs to include the business community, wineries in particular.

Michele Campione, 52, of Dallas Michele Campione, 52, of Dallas Current employment: Consultant. Education: Gov. John R. Roger High School, Puyallup, Wash., 1984; Evergreen State College, 1988. Previous government experience: State of Washington, State Arts Commission Intern, 1983-84; Town of Yountville, recreation/facility management/ marketing, 1999-01; State of Oregon Department of Human Services, 2002-06; City of Dallas, community activities coordinator, 2006-08; and City of Silverton, senior center director, 2012-13. Campaign phone number: 503-507-5240. Campaign website: michelecampione.com. Years living in Polk County: 16.

“I think it would be a good thing for us to have after-hours engagement at local businesses to draw attention to those people who are doing things right, to have more gratitude for the people who have chosen to build here and stay here,” Campione said.

Campione said under the current leadership, there’s a lack of communication about decisions that are made by the BOC and how tax money is spent.

She used an example that affected her directly.

“My road got paved and I didn’t receive any notice. Then I got a bill,” she said. “I was like OK, I wish I had known about this.”

She wants a strategy that incorporates sending more information to news outlets and posting more on the county’s website.

She said a great vehicle for outreach is the Polk County Fair, but she believes the county needs to invest more to make the annual event a true showcase.

“If we don’t have performers that people want to come and see, they’re not going to come and see them,” Campione said. “There’s a lot of parking. It’s a great resource and she (Fair Manager Tina Andersen) does a great job, but she needs more resources.”

She said the county has long needed to make more of an effort to collaborate with cities. That could include hiring an intern or adding a page to the county’s website.

“Whether we need to train staff to be better listeners or better strategies for reaching out those communities, I think we should look at that,” she said.

While the county’s budget is healthy now (provided the levy passes in May), Campione doesn’t feel it has long-term stability. She wants people to be reassured that services will be available.

“It feels like they are often at risk for losing funding, and that causes people anxiety and causes them to not trust what services might be able when they need them,” she said. “I would like to create an environment where we can feel solid about our county services.”

Pope is seeking a third term because he believes his experience with issues is an asset.

“I have been successful at finding my place in many policy arenas that affect my constituents, and I play a significant role in shaping public policies,” he said.

Craig Pope, 61, of Monmouth Craig Pope, 61, of Monmouth Current employment: Polk County Commissioner, two terms. Education: High school 1974; studied mechanical engineering at Oregon State University; local fire and police academies; and leadership training as commissioner. Previous government experience: Polk County Commissioner, 2011-present; Association of Oregon Counties president, 2018; Association of Oregon Counties treasurer, 2012-16; Association of Oregon Counties Water Policy Committee Chair, 2014-17; Association of O & C Counties treasure, 2016-present; Mid-Willamette Valley Behavioral Network board chair, 2016-present; Willamette Valley Community Health Board, 2013-present; Mid-Willamette Area Commission on Transportation, 2011-present; NorthWest Seniors and Disability Services Board, 2011-present; Polk County Fire District No. 1 Board, 2003-07; and Luckimute Domestic Water Cooperative Board, 2005-11. Campaign phone number: 503-868-6444. Campaign website: www.craigpope.net. Years living in Polk County: 61.

Pope said he would like to continue to work on issues such as the “Third Bridge” project to build a more direct route from Polk County across the Willamette River and to Interstate-5 in Salem, transportation infrastructure and stabilizing county finances.

Pope is on the board of the Association of O&C Counties, which sued the federal government to increase timber harvests on federal Oregon & California Railroad Land to what is required in a 1937 law, which calls for a minimum harvest. If successful, that lawsuit would increase revenue going to Oregon counties with those lands, including Polk.

“We intend to get a decision by the county on the O&C Act that defines the 500-million board-feet minimum that must be produced annually,” Pope said.

For seven years, Pope has advocated for building the Third Bridge to relieve traffic congestion and have a structure that could withstand a major earthquake, and says he’s working to clear a major hurdle: The Salem City Council.

He said five councilors vowed to prevent the bridge, which he says is unfair to the entire region.

“How do we ever encourage expansion of manufacturing and industry here when we have more and more bottlenecks to moving goods and services back to that freeway?” Pope said.

Bridges aren’t the only roads he’s concerned about. Highways 99W and 22 need improvements, and he vows to work to have money allocated to Polk County projects.

He said the transportation bill passed by the State Legislature doesn’t address projects such as the intersection of highway 22 and 51 or safety improvements at Doaks Ferry Road.

“I serve you regularly as a representative from Polk County directly with Oregon Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration to keep pressure on these agencies to treat Polk County with the same positive attention that they give our neighbors,” he said.

Taylor takes the opposite approach as Pope, and believes fresh eyes on the board is the best thing for the future of the county.

“A lot of times, especially in government, individuals become complacent in the position that they are in and there comes a time that we need new eyes to see opportunities and new ideas to implement ideas in order to have a clear, new future,” he said.

Terry Taylor, 67, of West Salem Terry Taylor, 67, of West Salem. Employment: Retirement. Education: Bachelor of Science from Concordia University Previous government experience: None. Campaign phone number: 971-208-8856. Campaign website: www.facebook.com/.... Years living in Polk County: Six.

He said he would work to save money in the county budget, bring more jobs, help homeless and promote Polk County if elected.

Taylor said the county “has been ahead of the curve” with helping the homeless, citing the Dallas and Monmouth resource centers that help struggling families and individuals and pairing crisis counselors with law enforcement.

He would like to enhance that through programs that help homeless people find permanent housing and work.

“I believe we need to introduce some accountability, have some rewards for individuals who will get off of the drugs and get into a counseling program that would include education with assisted employment,” he said.

Taylor said bringing industry that provides jobs is another priority, and he believes he has the experience to make it happen. Before retiring, Taylor owned a software company. He believes he can recruit that industry here.

“I think with my background and experience in that industry, I believe l could help move some productive employment instead of just seasonal employment,” Taylor said.

Like Pope, Taylor believes building a third bridge over the Willamette River is key to attracting such businesses.

“If they continue in this kind of a vein, we are gong to end up 15 years from now still trying to get the bridge done with a traffic problem that’s going to be unbelievable,” Taylor said.

He said the county should do a better job of marketing itself to visitors — or people who would like to move here. He used the promotion of Yamhill County’s wineries as an example of what the county should try.

“I think it’s unfair to our ag businesses and other businesses in the county that we aren’t marketing better,” Taylor said.