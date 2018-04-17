WOU ROUNDUP

Baseball:

Friday, the Wolves (15-13, 15-10, GNAC) started their weekend off against Concordia (13-22, 12-13 GNAC) with a win at Porter Park in Portland.

Spencer Bennion saved the game with a home run to give the Wolves a victory of 6-5.

On Sunday, the Wolves started in against Concordia again but an hour into the game, it began to pour, causing the game to be suspended in the fourth inning with Concordia in the lead, 5-2.

Monday, the game resumed with Concordia in the lead. Pitcher Craig Grubbe pitched a scoreless three and 1/3 innings, Griffey Halle struck a homer in the fifth and in the seventh, Bennion started the inning with a leadoff single. But the game ended when CU reliever Dylan Diaz landed consecutive strike outs, taking the win by one point, 5-4.

In the second game of the series on Monday, it was another 11-inning game, with Concordia holding a 4-1 advantage in the bottom of the eighth.

Cody Dykstra smashed a single to left with bases loaded, resulting in an all-team tie.

The Wolves managed to send a runner to third base in the 10th, hoping for the game-scoring run, before CU reliever Isaiah Hatch came in for the final and pitched two scoreless stanzas.

In the 11th inning, the Cavaliers started off by blasting a leadoff double by Hatch, followed by an RBI single by Mitch Bavacqua, securing another win, 5-4.

Next weekend, the Wolves host Saint Martins University in their home field in Monmouth.

Softball:

The Wolves split their first series against Concordia on Friday at Porter Park in Portland.

Their first game was a three hit-shutout by Haley Fabian, the third of her career, to lead the Wolves to their first win of the series. The Cavaliers did not manage to send a runner past second base throughout the game.

The second game was a tie with three runs in the fifth, until Concordia plated four runners in the seventh, taking the game, 7-5.

Zoe Clark scored their last run with a solo home run to left, and Ayanna Arcenaeaux hit the single that placed the run that tied the teams in the fifth.

Next Saturday they host Montana State University.