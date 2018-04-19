Dallas council keeps visitors center contracts

DALLAS – The Dallas City Council allowed its contracts with the Dallas Area Visitors Center to continue but requested more communication from DAVC CEO JD Shinn.

Thursday night, the council and representatives of the visitors center met to discuss the future of those contracts, which distribute transient lodging taxes to the center for tourism promotion and community event organization.

After three hours of discussion and deliberation, the council decided not to end the contracts, but asked that Shinn to attend every council meeting to provide a report on progress and changes to events and marketing plans.

The council may consider placing Dallas Economic Development Director AJ Foscoli on the DAVC board as the city’s representative to offer his marketing expertise. The current representative is Councilor Paul Trahan.

This year the city will send about $91,000 to DAVC in two contracts, 30 percent for community events and 70 percent for tourism promotion. The events contract expires at the end of this year and the tourism promotion contract ends in June of 2019.

